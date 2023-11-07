How Long Does Compound Butter Actually Last In The Fridge?

Butter is pretty amazing on its own, but it becomes even more magnificent when you mix in other ingredients. This is the key to making compound butter, which is chilled, high-quality butter featuring herbs, sweeteners, and other add-ons. Once the compound recipe is complete, you must store butter in the refrigerator as you normally would. In many cases, herb-infused compound butter can last up to two months in the refrigerator. However, storage time really depends on the ingredients you've included in the compound butter recipe.

For example, swapping dried herbs for fresh ones can cause compound butter to spoil at a faster rate. In this case, compound butter may only last up to five days before decreasing in quality. When it comes to compound butter containing garlic, it will typically keep for up to two weeks in the fridge. If you incorporate sun-dried tomatoes into the mix, the compound butter should be consumed within one week. Of course, how you store the butter can make a huge difference when it comes to longevity.