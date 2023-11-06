For The Perfect Egg Cream, The Glass Is More Important Than You Think

As far as classic, nostalgic drinks are concerned, egg creams have earned their icon status. If you're thrown off by the name, don't worry -– it does not contain any actual eggs. In fact, the drink is similar to an Italian soda, containing seltzer and flavored syrup. Unlike Italian sodas, however, egg creams call for a very specific recipe involving milk and chocolate sauce.

It may be hard to get your hands on an authentic egg cream unless you find yourself in the New York City area –- most diners and delis outside of the Big Apple don't make a habit of offering the niche beverage. Luckily, it only takes three ingredients to recreate the iconic frothy drink, and you probably already have them in your fridge. What you may not have, however, is the glass that egg creams should be served in. Just as boozy bubbles belong in flutes and mules are best enjoyed in a copper mug, egg creams aren't the same unless you drink them from a traditional soda glass. The glass should have a wide brim that thins out towards the bottom for an easy grip and flares back out for stability and style. Many diners will carry this recognizable style of glass; it often comes with the "Coca-Cola" label etched into the side and is typically used to serve specialty drinks like milkshakes, root beer floats, and, of course, egg creams.