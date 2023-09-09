No, Egg Creams And Italian Sodas Are Not The Same Thing

Mocktails are a fun way to make some creative, fun drinks. The absence of alcohol makes them suitable for people of all ages to drink. While searching for recipes, you might come across the Italian soda and the egg cream.

At first glance, both drinks may seem pretty comparable. Both are sweet drinks made with bubbly seltzer and flavored with sweet syrup. However, egg creams are a specific kind of drink, with a standard ingredient list set to make the beverage correctly. Italian soda, on the other hand, is a generic term that encompasses an entire variety of drinks, and its instructions leave more room for experimentation when it comes to mixing one up in a glass.

Additionally, the flavors of the drinks differ. Egg creams rely on chocolate and milk to create a creamy, sweet sip. Italian sodas generally favor fruitier, lighter flavors, which can be pretty refreshing on a warm summer day.