Canned Cranberry Sauce Is What You Need For Holiday-Ready Meatballs

The first thing to know if you make meatballs in cranberry sauce is that any kind of meatball can work, from traditional ground beef or pork to meatballs that don't have any meat at all. Cranberry meatballs made with ground turkey are terrific Thanksgiving appetizers. You can use premade, frozen meatballs, or make one of your favorite homemade meatball recipes. Since the cranberry sauce is incorporated into the sauce used in the recipe, you don't have to use any particular recipe to ensure a tasty final dish.

Whether you use jellied or whole-berry cranberry sauce is a matter of personal preference, because either will work for this dish. The obvious difference is textural — jellied cranberry sauce is obviously going to create a smoother sauce than you'll get with the whole-berry version.

Cranberry sauce meatballs can be made on your stove in less than an hour, or they can cook for several hours in a crockpot, the major determination on which method to use is your time and preference. Whichever route you take, it can lead to a mix of sweet and savory flavors inspired by the holidays.