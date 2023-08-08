Transform Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Deliciously Tangy Gummies

If you're ready to try your hand at making cranberry gummy bears, let's dig into what you'll need to make them. There are a few different ways to make these candies, so we'll share a loose recipe as a jumping off point.

To start, you'll need a mold. Whatever shape you want is up to you, from shallow silicone molds to more traditional picks with bear shapes. You can even use a plain square pan if you want to cut out your gummies by hand. Once you have your mold picked out, it's time to get cooking. Grab your can of cranberry sauce and dump it into a saucepan. Set the stove to medium heat and add some lemon juice and a sweetener to the mix, such as honey or plain sugar. These ingredients help brighten up the flavor. After you've added those to the pot, throw in some gelatin to help form that signature gummy texture. Make sure to add a little at a time to avoid any clumps. Add a splash of water on top to help things gel together, then whisk it all together until smooth.

Now remove the mixture from heat and pour it into the mold of your choice. Refrigerate this until you get the desired texture, which typically takes just a few hours. And there you have it. Your very own homemade gummy bears are ready to be eaten.