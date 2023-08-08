Transform Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Deliciously Tangy Gummies
There are many fun ways to spend your time in the kitchen, but perhaps nothing tops spending an afternoon crafting some homemade candy. It just makes you feel like a kid again, or maybe even your childhood hero (the elusive candy-maker). From soft milk chocolates to refreshing mints, the options are endless, and they're all actually pretty easy to make yourself.
If you're craving the familiar textures and sweet flavors of a gummy, we have an easy hack for you to make some gummy bears at home. The trick? Use that abandoned can of cranberry sauce in the back of your pantry to make yourself some homemade gummy bears. If you didn't already know, canned cranberry sauce can very easily be transformed into a collection of deliciously tangy gummies. That's because cranberry sauce packs a powerful, sweet punch all on its own, and it's those intense flavors that make it the perfect candidate to be transformed into a bowl of gummy bears. It's a whole lot of flavor in a small package. Here's how to make them.
How to make homemade cranberry gummies
If you're ready to try your hand at making cranberry gummy bears, let's dig into what you'll need to make them. There are a few different ways to make these candies, so we'll share a loose recipe as a jumping off point.
To start, you'll need a mold. Whatever shape you want is up to you, from shallow silicone molds to more traditional picks with bear shapes. You can even use a plain square pan if you want to cut out your gummies by hand. Once you have your mold picked out, it's time to get cooking. Grab your can of cranberry sauce and dump it into a saucepan. Set the stove to medium heat and add some lemon juice and a sweetener to the mix, such as honey or plain sugar. These ingredients help brighten up the flavor. After you've added those to the pot, throw in some gelatin to help form that signature gummy texture. Make sure to add a little at a time to avoid any clumps. Add a splash of water on top to help things gel together, then whisk it all together until smooth.
Now remove the mixture from heat and pour it into the mold of your choice. Refrigerate this until you get the desired texture, which typically takes just a few hours. And there you have it. Your very own homemade gummy bears are ready to be eaten.
How to serve these delicious gummies
Actual measurements for the above gummy bear guide will vary depending on how many candies you want, so only use the above as a jumping off point. While traditional gummies rely on a lot of flavored gelatin to be formed, this version works even better because it is made with more simple elements. Pure cranberry sauce gives the gummies an extra good flavor because it is not like the artificial stuff you can buy in stores. No sorbitol or corn syrup, just a can of deliciously tart and tangy cranberry sauce. The ingredient list is much shorter. Plus homemade goodies, in our opinion, are just better.
Once you've made your cranberry gummies, there are many different ways you can opt to serve them up. They can be an eye-catching appetizer for a dinner party, or even a fun way to serve up cranberry sauce during the holidays. You can use them as a topping for a sundae, or as a way to upgrade a gingerbread house. There are endless ways to dish out this treat, and if you're seeking a little more kick to your candy, you can even try using rosé to make your gummy bears. So don't be shy and start crafting yourself some candy.