The Reason You Should Chill The Glassware For Your Cocktails

Whether a martini should be shaken or stirred is a classic argument even James Bond can't definitively win. But one indisputable fact is this: Your drink is best when it's just made, fresh from the bar, and presented in its proper glassware. From that moment, the temperature will start to climb. This not only changes the experience of your drink, but the chemistry and flavor — and is precisely why a chilled glass is ideal for optimal cocktail enjoyment.

Ice isn't a garnish or even a preference, exactly. It's an ingredient in a cocktail, as is the cold water that results from its melting. In fact, the "cold" itself is part of the composition of the drink, which is why you'll want to use a chilled glass even if your drink is on the rocks. Decisions about whether a drink is served on ice or up, shaken or stirred, which cuts of ice and how much, are made with intention by a bartender who carefully considers the ways temperature and dilution will impact that drink.

There's no avoiding that the temperature of your drink will increase over time, but a chilled glass slows degradation and dilution. If the drink is already on the rocks, a cold glass helps maintain the temperature and prolong the life of the ice. In an "up" drink — served without ice — the cold glass is the ice component. In either case, a chilled glass will help preserve the integrity of your drink longer.