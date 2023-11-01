At Long Last, Costco Is Adding A Price Checker To Stores

For Costco shoppers in a hurry — or for those who just don't want to bother busy employees — Costco is rolling out a new feature in select stores to make shoppers' lives a little easier. In tandem with Costco's new in-app barcode scanner, the wholesale retailer is installing in-store price scanners.

Some people on social media have pointed out new price scanners at the front of their local stores just before the registers, giving customers the power to check items' prices for themselves. This feature isn't new everywhere, though — some locations have had them for years, as certain states have laws dictating price scanners' availability. Massachusetts, for example, requires one scanner located at the front of a store and an additional scanner elsewhere in stores above 20,000 square feet to avoid fines for individual items that are improperly labeled.

Previously, receiving a price check on a Costco item was a bit of an ordeal. Costco employees commenting on a 2022 Reddit thread stated that most middle-section floor employees don't have an easy way to look up items' prices because doing so requires a computer. A Costco manager in the thread mentioned they could look the information up on a handheld unit, but the process was somewhat annoying, as it often required exiting out of whatever task they were already doing. Customer-accessible scanners offer autonomy to shoppers — and fewer interruptions for staff.