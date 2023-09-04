The U.S. State Home To The World's Smallest Costco

As one Juneau resident discusses on Reddit, the logistics of getting products into the city causes prices to rise above many other Costco locations, but they're still fair compared to other options in town. The bear spray is $50 for a two-pack, compared to more than $96 at REI. You can get almost a gallon of Heinz ketchup for around $11, compared to three 44-ounce bottles for $12 from the Salt Lake City mega-Costco.

There's a benefit to being such a huge company, and Costco is known for its excellent membership prices no matter where you are. Except for seafood, that is. There was outrage and disbelief online over paying a steep $38.99 per pound for king crab on the Alaskan coast, but as someone pointed out in the thread, seafood is actually Alaska's main export. If you're making crab, you either "get it yourself or buy it directly from the boats when they pull in," according to one local.

The small Costco also doesn't have a gas station or bakery, but it does have booze, tires, a pharmacy, and, technically, a small food court. There's no pizza or rotisserie chicken, but it does sell churros, chicken bakes, sundaes, triple berry smoothies, and hot dogs. And the hot dogs, of course, are still $1.50. As another resident commented, it's the best deal on a meal in Juneau.