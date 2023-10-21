The Sweet Ingredient For A Perfectly Glazed Meatloaf

Most brown sugar meatloaf glazes still use ketchup as the sauce's base. However, you'll then add anywhere from 1 to 2 tablespoons and up to ¼ cup of brown sugar to it. From here, you can add a bit of vinegar or Worcestershire sauce, for example, or you could throw in other spices and mix-ins, such as onion powder, mustard, or honey. Whatever you decide to add, just stir the ingredients together and spread them over your ground beef mixture in the pan before baking.

Now, while this can make a delicious sauce for your meal, you can also try incorporating brown sugar into your meatloaf using another methodology. Instead of adding a glaze on top of your ground beef, try packing the bottom your loaf tin with brown sugar. Then, spread a layer of ketchup over the brown sugar, and finish up by placing your ground meat in the tin, and baking it as you usually would. The difference here is that you'll invert the meatloaf after it's fully cooked, so the baked-in glaze is on top. Whichever way you decide to incorporate brown sugar into your meatloaf, know that you'll be in for a delicious surprise.