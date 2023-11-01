The Best Way To Get A Perfectly Medium-Rare Rack Of Lamb
The tableau of a frenched rack of lamb roasted to perfection at the center of a family table is a classic scene, particularly around the holidays. But while humans have been raising and eating lamb for almost 10,000 years and need no convincing of its deliciousness, lamb consumption hardly holds a tapered candle to its meaty counterparts. The average American consumed barely more than 1 ¼ pounds of lamb per person in 2021 (compare that to poultry in 2022, which amounted to more than 115 pounds per person).
Perhaps that's because although a rack of lamb may be impressive to serve, it can feel intimidating to prepare. Many home cooks have been burned (pun intended) by the fact that the ultra-lean cut is easy to overcook. Pair that with the fact that it can be on the pricier side, and the risk-to-reward ratio starts to feel precarious.
Fortunately, with the stunningly simple sous vide method, making perfect lamb doesn't have to be impossible. In sous vide cooking, ingredients are sealed in an air-tight bag and submerged in a temperature-controlled bath of continuously circulated water, and many chefs claim that it's impossible to overcook anything with this system since heat is gradually applied but never goes beyond the set temperature. And while most cooks tend to roast a rack of lamb, sous vide is ideal for ensuring a perfect medium-rare result.
Cook a perfect medium-rare rack of lamb sous vide
Some sous vide systems can be an investment but it's possible to hack a version at home. Once you've purchased the immersion circulator, you can set up a rig and save cash on a specified sous vide "bath" and vacuum sealer.
Simply hook the immersion circulator to your own vessel (like a stock pot, or a large beer cooler turned makeshift sous vide filled with water). Then use the displacement method following a few easy steps: Stow your food in a zip-top bag and press out as many air bubbles as possible. Submerge the bag in water up to just below the opening, being careful not to submerge entirely and allow water to enter the bag. The pressure will remove more air and help create a "vacuum seal" with the pressure from the water. After that, you can zip up the top of the bag, set your temperature, and you're good to go.
For your perfect lamb roast, it's important to note that the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, many chefs suggest medium-rare (an internal temperature of 125 to 134 degrees Fahrenheit) will yield the most moist, tender result. Once it's hit the temperature you set, dry the meat very well and quickly sear in a pan for that beautiful, crisp exterior. Once your lamb is perfectly cooked, a good rule is three to four chops per person, and a bright, beautiful mint jelly makes for a classic preparation.
The beauty of a sous vide system
There are so many benefits to sous vide cooking. It's a low-stress, low stakes style of cooking, as it's easy enough to step away from your sous vide without the fear of burning your food (which can also even help reduce food waste by minimizing the amount of accidentally incinerated ingredients that get tossed in the compost). You can be sure to have that precise, even, edge-to-edge cooking every time, regardless of the protein you choose, and sous vide can elevate more humble cuts of meat. The vacuum-sealed nature of the process also means both meats and vegetables are intensely marinated in their own juices, meaning maximum flavor.
Another beautiful thing about sous vide cooking? Because the system keeps your prepared food at the set temperature, you can leave your prepared food for hours and simply return to retrieve and give it a sear before serving. This is extra helpful when you're entertaining or feeding a crowd, or just need a quick but still delicious weeknight meal.
Whether you make your own rig or spring for a larger investment, get the most out of your sous vide system. Turn out super tender meats including chicken, pork, and beef, perfectly cooked sous vide burgers, and hyper-flavorful vegetables. It's ideal for sous vide steak, and can take so many of your favorite preparations to the next level.