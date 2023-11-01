The Best Way To Get A Perfectly Medium-Rare Rack Of Lamb

The tableau of a frenched rack of lamb roasted to perfection at the center of a family table is a classic scene, particularly around the holidays. But while humans have been raising and eating lamb for almost 10,000 years and need no convincing of its deliciousness, lamb consumption hardly holds a tapered candle to its meaty counterparts. The average American consumed barely more than 1 ¼ pounds of lamb per person in 2021 (compare that to poultry in 2022, which amounted to more than 115 pounds per person).

Perhaps that's because although a rack of lamb may be impressive to serve, it can feel intimidating to prepare. Many home cooks have been burned (pun intended) by the fact that the ultra-lean cut is easy to overcook. Pair that with the fact that it can be on the pricier side, and the risk-to-reward ratio starts to feel precarious.

Fortunately, with the stunningly simple sous vide method, making perfect lamb doesn't have to be impossible. In sous vide cooking, ingredients are sealed in an air-tight bag and submerged in a temperature-controlled bath of continuously circulated water, and many chefs claim that it's impossible to overcook anything with this system since heat is gradually applied but never goes beyond the set temperature. And while most cooks tend to roast a rack of lamb, sous vide is ideal for ensuring a perfect medium-rare result.