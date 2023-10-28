Here's How To Get Those Tasty Little Minced Onions From McDonald's At Home

If you're a fan of McDonald's burgers, you might be wondering how to replicate the very specific minced onions that the chain uses on everything from its regular hamburgers to its double cheeseburgers and even its Big Macs. (With the exception of its Quarter Pounders, minced onions are the standard for McDonald's burgers.) As it turns out, practicing your mincing in an attempt to get the same flavor and texture as those itty bitty burger onions isn't going to get you remotely close. In fact, doing so would be going about it all wrong. No matter how finely you mince, you're not going to get anything close to what's being served on those drive-thru burgers. What you actually need to do is head to the supermarket spice aisle and pick up some dehydrated white onions.

Instead of wearing out your wrist chopping and dicing until you have the most minuscule pieces of onion possible, the only prep these onions need is to be rehydrated with water. Literally, all you need to do is add water, then just wait for them to soak it up, and drain off the excess. It's as simple as that.