The Most Important Tip To Follow When Adding Coloring To Chocolate

Melting chocolate and candy melts are sold in a variety of different colors. But if you only need a little bit of one color for your dessert, or you want a spread of different colors, it may seem a little impractical to buy several bags and wind up with a lot of leftovers. One solution to that is to buy white chocolate and simply color it with food coloring after the chocolate has been melted down.

However, when you color your melted white chocolate, you'll want to make sure you aren't used any water-based food colorings. Traditional liquid and gel-based dyes might be easy to find in grocery stores, but they are made from a water base that could cause issues in your chocolate.

Introducing water to melted chocolate could cause the confection to seize. This process changes the consistency of the chocolate, and could make it difficult to work with. For the smoothest melted chocolate, you'll need to keep all water out of the mix — including water found in food coloring.