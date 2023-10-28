What Is Heavy Cream Powder And How Do You Cook With It?

Nearly everyone knows what heavy cream is, and it can be found in supermarkets nationwide. You'll see it sold in small containers in the dairy section. It's sometimes called heavy whipping cream, and it is the richest of the milk products. It gets its richness from having the highest amount of fat out of all milk products, ranging from 36-40%.

Heavy cream powder, a dehydrated version of this dairy product, doesn't enjoy the same level of popularity, but it's a great way to have heavy cream whenever you want to use it. Since the powder is shelf-stable, you can keep it in your pantry to add richness to a soup or a sauce whenever necessary — no more trying to finish a container of cream before it goes bad. Heavy cream powder is an undervalued culinary gem that can be used in various ways.