What Sets Light Cream Apart From Heavy Cream?

Surprisingly, when it comes to the milk section of your local grocery store, there's a lot to understand. While you might just see a bunch of dairy products in cartons, many of them will have different labels, from whole milk to light cream to heavy cream — and that's only scratching the surface. While the products can be interchangeable, you should know the differences between them because they will all impact a dish differently.

When it comes to light cream and heavy cream, know that the main difference is light cream has less fat than its heavier counterpart, meaning it won't thicken up the same way as heavy cream — and it will curdle more easily. In order to qualify as light cream, the dairy product must contain at least 18% milkfat, but its milkfat cannot exceed 30%. Heavy cream, on the other hand, must contain at least 36% milkfat. The fattier the dairy, the better it will thicken in a dish.