The Safety Tip You Need To Remember When Grilling With Cedar Planks

Grilling is a great American pastime, a wonderful way to enjoy food as long as it's warm enough outside to operate your Weber. One of the more recent well-known grilling tricks is to cook meat on a cedar plank. The idea is that the wood slowly smolders, imparting the protein with a smoky flavor, quickly achieving the result of a smoker. This is particularly valuable if you're dealing with something like salmon, which can be finicky when exposed to direct grill heat.

But there are steps to the process of using a cedar plank that you shouldn't ignore. Some of these have to do with making the food taste great, but there's one that exists for entirely safety-based reasons: You need to soak the plank in water first. If you don't, you could very well burn your entire house down. That's not exactly a part of the formula for a winning backyard barbecue.