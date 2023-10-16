How To Smoke Meat On A Plank If You Don't Have A Smoker Handy

If you don't have a smoker but still crave wood-fired flavor, there are many ways to achieve it. While turning your gas grill into a smoker requires tools and equipment like a smoker box and wood chips, you can get the same great smoky flavor without the need for a separate outdoor appliance by using wooden planks.

Wooden planks for grilling, usually cedar, cherry, maple, or hickory, will gently smolder when placed on a grill, imparting a subtle smoky flavor to whatever is cooking on top of it. The wood will protect more delicate foods from the high heat of a grill, which can sometimes reach upwards of 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Planks are also easy to use, and don't need a lot of preparation — just a bit of forethought and time. To prevent the wood from catching fire, soaking your planks is a must. You cannot skip this step. You can soak them in water, but why not try beer or wine for some complementary flavors? Soak for at least a half hour before grilling to allow for ample saturation.

Grilling on a plank is great for indirect heat. Pile your charcoal to one side, or leave the burners off on one side of a gas grill. Set up the planks over the heat to singe the wood, then move them to the cooler side. Once the meat goes down on the planks, you'll want to avoid lifting the lid, so cook things like burgers or chicken breasts last.