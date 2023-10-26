Effortlessly Make French Toast By Popping It In The Slow Cooker

Your oven has been there since day one. Together, you've made it through holiday dinners, weekend frozen pizzas, and countless meals in between. However, when it comes to kitchen appliances, the slow cooker has all the power of an oven, is way more versatile, and is easier to use. While it's tucked away until the winter months, or sitting on the shelf collecting dust for years, you could be utilizing it for its maximum capabilities. Not only is it great to use for meals like stews and pot roasts, it's also perfect for the sweetest meals you can imagine.

One of the best meals you can make that will satisfy you and keep you going throughout the day is french toast. And when it comes to making french toast in the slow cooker, you'll be amazed at how easy it is to pull off, as well as how delicious it is.