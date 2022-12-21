Crumbl Dropped A Special Holiday Lineup Just For This Week
Crumbl Cookies was founded by two cousins from Utah back in 2017, per the company's website. The owners wanted to provide a bakery experience where customers could see their cookies being created, on-demand, using high-quality ingredients.
The company first specialized in chocolate chip cookies but expanded its offerings to serve a weekly rotating menu — though the classic chocolate chip can always be ordered. Each week, Crumbl announces a new lineup of cookies on its website and social media platforms, so customers know what to expect for the week ahead.
Crumbl often participates in the festive fun, releasing cookies that correspond to upcoming holidays. For Halloween, the cookie chain released a line of cookies inspired by classic Halloween candies, using Tootsie Rolls, Butterfingers, Nerds, and M&Ms in its creations, via Crumbl Cookies. To celebrate the holiday season, Crumbl is introducing a line of holiday-themed cookies to its lineup for one week only.
These flavors will have you feeling festive
Crumbl posted the cookies on its website, and fans of the chain can try a variety of cookies inspired by traditional holiday flavors. The Eggnog cookie starts with a sugar cookie base, has eggnog-flavored buttercream frosting spread on top, and is finished with a sprinkling of ground nutmeg. If you prefer something a little more chocolatey, the Frozen Hot Chocolate cookie features a chocolate cookie base, frosted with hot cocoa-flavored mousse, and is covered with miniature marshmallows.
The Birthday Cake cookie is a little more subtly festive. A cake batter cookie is topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting, and red and green sprinkles are added on top. The Snickerdoodle is a classic cookie: a vanilla sugar cookie coated with cinnamon sugar on the outside. If you're craving something a little less holiday-inspired, the Red Velvet White Chip cookie is a red velvet-flavored cookie with white chocolate chips mixed into every bite. And the standard Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is always on the menu.
If you want to try these limited flavors, head to your local Crumbl store — they're only available until stores close on December 24.