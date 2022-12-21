Crumbl Dropped A Special Holiday Lineup Just For This Week

Crumbl Cookies was founded by two cousins from Utah back in 2017, per the company's website. The owners wanted to provide a bakery experience where customers could see their cookies being created, on-demand, using high-quality ingredients.

The company first specialized in chocolate chip cookies but expanded its offerings to serve a weekly rotating menu — though the classic chocolate chip can always be ordered. Each week, Crumbl announces a new lineup of cookies on its website and social media platforms, so customers know what to expect for the week ahead.

Crumbl often participates in the festive fun, releasing cookies that correspond to upcoming holidays. For Halloween, the cookie chain released a line of cookies inspired by classic Halloween candies, using Tootsie Rolls, Butterfingers, Nerds, and M&Ms in its creations, via Crumbl Cookies. To celebrate the holiday season, Crumbl is introducing a line of holiday-themed cookies to its lineup for one week only.