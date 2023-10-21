What Are Kitchen Shoes And Are They Worth Buying?
Professional chefs spend long hours in the kitchen, and all that standing up does take a toll on their feet. That's why many wear special shoes designed to support them while they get through an entire meal service. Many restaurant professionals also like footwear that can protect their feet from other job hazards. Spilling hot liquids and dropping heavy pans filled with food are common accidents in kitchens. So, the ideal kitchen shoes cover all of these concerns.
There are a variety of styles that chefs wear in the kitchen, from boots to clogs to sneakers. Boots might seem like an unusual choice for the kitchen, but several brands make styles specially designed for the workplace. Genuine Grip's chef boots are pull-on, so there's no need to contend with laces coming untied during a shift. They're also slip-resistant. Blundstone's 510 boots work great for the kitchen, too. And for those with a flair for fashion, Doc Martens also makes several slip-resistant boots.
Kitchen clogs and sneakers
Clogs are perhaps one of the most popular types of footwear with chefs, and several brands make what they call professional shoes. Dansko, Birkenstock, and Crocs have their own versions of clogs designed for people on their feet often during their workdays. Many of these clogs offer special footbeds that provide more support for your feet, and some offer anti-skid protection.
While you probably don't want to use a standard running shoe in a professional kitchen, there are plenty of choices for chef-friendly sneakers. The upper part of many regular sneakers has ventilation fabric; the last thing you want is spilled sauce dripping into your shoes. Many kitchen sneakers avoid that problem by using water-resistant leather instead of fabric. Water-resistant canvas works well, too, and both can be cleaned easily. Some professional-grade sneakers even have a steel toe, which provides extra protection from things falling on your feet.
costs of kitchen shoes
Overall, shoes designed for kitchen professionals offer more support and protection than regular shoes. The prices for these pieces of specialty footwear tend to be on the expensive side, though. Boots will usually cost upward of $75. A pair of Dansko professional clogs cost around $140, and the Birkenstock Super-Birki cost around $80. Crocs offers its bistro work clog at a slightly lower price point of approximately $50. Kitchen sneakers vary in price, but you should expect to pay at least $40 to more than $60. If you're a person who likes to spend hours in your kitchen, these shoes might be worth the investment.
For more casual cooks, buying high-end professional-grade shoes is unnecessary. You could try using garden clogs, which are slip-on and waterproof since they are usually less expensive. They retail for about $30 on average. You can also shop your own closet and look for your most comfy shoes. Any pair of footwear that provides some arch support and cushioning will help see you through any holiday cooking marathon.