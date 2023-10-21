What Are Kitchen Shoes And Are They Worth Buying?

Professional chefs spend long hours in the kitchen, and all that standing up does take a toll on their feet. That's why many wear special shoes designed to support them while they get through an entire meal service. Many restaurant professionals also like footwear that can protect their feet from other job hazards. Spilling hot liquids and dropping heavy pans filled with food are common accidents in kitchens. So, the ideal kitchen shoes cover all of these concerns.

There are a variety of styles that chefs wear in the kitchen, from boots to clogs to sneakers. Boots might seem like an unusual choice for the kitchen, but several brands make styles specially designed for the workplace. Genuine Grip's chef boots are pull-on, so there's no need to contend with laces coming untied during a shift. They're also slip-resistant. Blundstone's 510 boots work great for the kitchen, too. And for those with a flair for fashion, Doc Martens also makes several slip-resistant boots.