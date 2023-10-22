All You Need Is Cream Cheese To Elevate Classic Pound Cake

A classic buttery pound cake is an easy dessert, which makes it a common pick for bakers of all levels. With most recipes only calling for a handful of ingredients, a pound cake's power is in its simplicity, and it's that very quality that makes it the perfect dessert for any kind of occasion, big or small.

Because this cake is so simple to create, some bakers might worry that it will end up boring or bland, while others might have simply grown tired of relying on the same old recipes. For all those looking to elevate a classic pound cake recipe, no matter the reason, try reaching for a tub of cream cheese the next time you're in the kitchen. Cream cheese lends a creamy texture and sour bite that makes it the perfect subtle enhancer for a pound cake. The thick consistency of cream cheese makes for a softer and more moist interior while also leaving the outside firm and delicious.

The difference cream cheese makes in a pound cake is paramount, so why not give it a try? And for those who aren't yet convinced, here's why this unexpected incorporation tastes so good.