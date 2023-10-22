All You Need Is Cream Cheese To Elevate Classic Pound Cake
A classic buttery pound cake is an easy dessert, which makes it a common pick for bakers of all levels. With most recipes only calling for a handful of ingredients, a pound cake's power is in its simplicity, and it's that very quality that makes it the perfect dessert for any kind of occasion, big or small.
Because this cake is so simple to create, some bakers might worry that it will end up boring or bland, while others might have simply grown tired of relying on the same old recipes. For all those looking to elevate a classic pound cake recipe, no matter the reason, try reaching for a tub of cream cheese the next time you're in the kitchen. Cream cheese lends a creamy texture and sour bite that makes it the perfect subtle enhancer for a pound cake. The thick consistency of cream cheese makes for a softer and more moist interior while also leaving the outside firm and delicious.
The difference cream cheese makes in a pound cake is paramount, so why not give it a try? And for those who aren't yet convinced, here's why this unexpected incorporation tastes so good.
Why cream cheese works
It feels like there can never be enough rich and decadent qualities in a cake. For those that are also a fan of smooth textures and complex flavors, adding some cream cheese into a pound cake batter should be a no-brainer. Here's exactly how to make that pound cake sing with the help of the smooth spread.
First, grab a small package of cream cheese from a local grocery store. When it's time for you to get baking, keep the package out on your counter until it's softened, and add it in with your usual pound cake ingredients. Feel free to taste as you go and adjust the amount of cream cheese in the batter according to your liking. Now bake the pound cake as usual, and voilà. It's as simple as that.
The addition of cream cheese makes for a silky smooth batter and a luxuriously rich end product. The tanginess of the cream cheese also brings a sense of balance to the subtle sweetness of the pound cake, much like adding salt to a batch of brownies. And once that classic pound cake has been leveled up, it's time to think about toppings.
The perfect toppings for a cream cheese pound cake
A classic pound cake lends a subtly sweet flavor on its own and serves as an excellent canvas for a vast array of colorful toppings. While a cream cheese pound cake packs a little more flavor, it is no different in that it's very easy to pair with other additions.
Once you've baked your cream cheese pound cake, you can top it with complementary ingredients, like freshly whipped cream and berries, to truly complete the package. A light dusting of powdered sugar is also a common choice. For those seeking something with a slightly sweeter punch, whipping up an easy icing is always a good way to help level up a pound cake. Vanilla or lemon icings are two common options. Lastly, dressing up a cream cheese pound cake with herbs like rosemary and thyme can be a fun way to add some color to this dish.
Now if you think you'll enjoy this combination, you might also be a big fan of a classic Philly Fluff Cake too. But for now, play with a few of these different topping options for your cream cheese pound cake and create your perfect version.