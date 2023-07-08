A Classic Philly Fluff Cake Is Almost Like A Pound Cake, But Not Quite

When one hears the words "Philly fluff cake," in that particular order, a specific image likely comes to mind. One is that the cake should be fluffy. In fact, a Philly fluff cake is actually quite dense, more akin to a pound cake than, say, the fluffy-airy angel food cake.

As for the city it is apparently named for, that's also a bit of a misdirect. The Philly fluff cake wasn't created in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but rather in the Long Island town of Great Neck, New York, specifically at Bruce's Bakery by owner Harry Zipes. In "Bruce's Bakery Cookbook" –- compiled and written by Harry's son, for whom the bakery was named –- Bruce Zipes provides a bit of insight into the cake's creation.

"My father, Harry, was constantly trying to make every item in his bakery just a little bit better," wrote Zipes. "In this case, he took a basic pound cake and added extra cream cheese and lots of real butter."

So there you have it. A Philly fluff is not unlike a pound cake, but with more cream cheese and butter to heighten the moist texture and richness. As for the origin of the name, it's not elaborated, but there's a very good chance that the Philly part comes from the iconic brand of cream cheese.