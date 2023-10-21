Decorate Your Cake With Leftover Crumbs For Added Texture

There are many different ways to creatively decorate a cake. Piping is a skill that stands out yet takes time to master — but a technique like adding cake crumbs to the top or sides of your cake can be achieved quickly, no matter your skill level. Where do you get extra crumbs from? Once your cakes are baked, let them cool and level the tops of each cake layer with a knife so all tops are even, then keep the scraps!

Once you have a pile of scraps, you can turn those bits into crumbs by gently pulsing them in a food processor or crumbling the pieces carefully with your hands. Once you have your cake crumbs, you can give them a quick toasting in a pan or in the oven to dry them out a bit. Then simply add the cooled, crunchy cake crumbs to the top of your cake in a ring around the edge, place them inside a piped design, and even add some to the bottom of the cake for added decoration. The best thing about using cake crumbs to decorate a cake is that it levels up your dessert with added texture.