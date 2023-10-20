Caramel Whipped Cream Is The Topping Your Fall Cakes Need

Besides colorful leaves and warming bowls of soup, many autumn lovers ring in this cozy season by baking their favorite seasonal treats. Next to pumpkin bread and carrot muffins, for extra decadent desserts, you may want to amp up your usual topping of choice to match that quintessential fall mood. If you're looking for a delicious frosting for your next cinnamon apple sheet cake or pumpkin cupcakes, then change up your standard whipped cream recipe. While traditional homemade whipped cream is made by beating sugar, cold heavy cream, and vanilla, you can easily give your whipped cream a flavor more reminiscent of the autumn season.

Out of all the classic fall flavors — besides cinnamon, pear, and maple — caramel tends to be a flavor that adheres well to the associated spices of your most loved fall desserts. You can easily transform your standard whipped cream recipe into a caramel topping by simply adding some pre-made caramel sauce directly into your next batch of homemade whipped cream. All you need to do is think ahead and make a delicious batch of homemade caramel sauce to have at the ready. This way, when you make your next autumnal dessert rich with the warming spices of the season like cinnamon and nutmeg, you already have the key ingredient necessary to make a specialized seasonal topping.