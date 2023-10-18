What Exactly Is Company Fruit Salad?

Who doesn't welcome new, creative ways to use colorful produce? Beyond chowing down on a whole apple or eating countless spears of watermelon, many fruit lovers enjoy colorful bowls of fruit salad. Company fruit salad is essentially chopped fruit mixed with a dressing that includes sour cream, sugar, cream cheese, and mayonnaise. While this mixture may sound strange, it's a great side dish to serve at potlucks and holiday gatherings due to its versatility.

There's no one-size-fits-all recipe for company fruit salad. But what most variations of this fruit-based dish have in common is that one-of-a-kind mayo-infused dressing. Instead of enjoying fruit salad plain or with a simple citrus dressing, why not level up this sweet snack with a creamy component?

Next to being mindful about pairing sweet and tart fruits together and adding a well-rounded dressing for an extra hint of acidic sweetness, you may be up for trying a completely new method of enjoying a bowl of chopped mixed fruit. If that's the case, company fruit salad could be the answer.