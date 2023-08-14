15 Ground Beef Cooking Tips You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

In some situations, ground beef can release quite a lot of fat. And while this can lead to a more flavorful end result, it can also be undesirable for some folks. This can be particularly problematic if you're making a one-pot dish like chili or bolognese and have fat coming from other sources in the food. When the beef releases its fat, it can make the dish taste too greasy.

The way to get around this is simple: Strain the beef. While this might sound daunting, it's pretty easy to do. Simply push your beef to the side of your pan, and hold it in place while tipping the pan the other way. Then, spoon the excess grease out, or soak it up with some paper towel before disposing of them.

The key advantage of this method is that you can control exactly how much grease you want to remove, leaving as much or as little as you'd like in your dish to boost flavor while remaining relatively lean. Straining your beef also gives you an opportunity to get rid of any excess water that may have been generated, either through steam being unable to escape the pan or any liquid released from the meat. If you want to strain all the fat off your beef, tip it into a strainer and drain the fat out into a bowl.