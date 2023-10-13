Give Oven-Baked Bread A Crispy Crust With A Simple Water Hack

If you happened to pick up bread baking in the last few years, rest assured that you're not the only one to be obsessed with sourdough. However, one of the major differences between bread baked at home and bread bought at your local artisanal bakery is that your homemade loaves tend to have a chewier crust compared to the bakery's likelier crispy crust. The trick to fix this is simple: water.

When preheating the oven for the bread, place a cast iron skillet or baking pan at the bottom of the oven. Then, right after loading the formed dough into the oven for baking, pour about 1½ cups of boiling water into the pre-heated skillet and quickly shut the oven door. Remember to wear sturdy oven gloves to avoid steam burns!

The hot water will steam up the oven, aiding in specific processes including browning the crusts of the baking loaves. The trick now is to avoid too much steam, as the excess moisture will contribute to an unpleasantly chewy crust; so make sure to remove the pan of water after about 15 minutes.