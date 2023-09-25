Revive Stale Bread With One Easy Oven Hack

The easiest way to soften stale bread is to warm it in the oven. First, run the bread under water or sprinkle it with lukewarm water for 10 seconds or so. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap the bread in aluminum foil to prevent moisture loss, and then warm it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes. The bigger the loaf, the longer you should "bake" it.

Poke the bread with a toothpick after 10 minutes. If it's still tough, leave it in the oven for another five minutes or longer. Note that larger or thicker loaves can take up to 30 minutes to soften. When you're done, remove the foil and slice the bread — or put it back in the oven for an extra five minutes to give the crust a crispy texture.

Generally, it's better to use more water for very dry bread. The heat of your oven will turn the water into steam, softening the bread. Some people prefer to skip the aluminum foil, but your bread will be softer if you wrap it in foil while it's cooking. On a similar note, you can cover the loaf with a damp paper towel and microwave it until soft. With this hack, the crust may turn out chewy rather than crispy.