The Reason Aldi Doesn't Offer Loyalty Cards To Its Customers
Most grocery stores offer rewards programs and other incentives to entice shoppers to return again and again, but loyalty cards are conspicuously absent at Aldi despite it being a chain known for providing value to customers. However, the company claims this is because the store's entire model is built around providing customers with extensive deals on its vast inventory, which is why the majority of the goods found there are from private labels that offer the same value as name-brand items but at a less expensive price. The chain also utilizes other cost-saving measures, such as requiring a quarter deposit on carts and asking shoppers to bring their own bags.
Despite the lack of a loyalty program, Aldi offers customers another way to save. The store's Weekly Ads feature a variety of products, including frozen foods, home goods, produce, meats, dairy products, and more, all at affordable prices. And because featured products vary from week to week, shoppers can often find deals on the items they love most, which makes Aldi an ideal establishment for budget-minded consumers.
How to get the most out of Aldi's Weekly Ads
Aldi offers a few different ways to access the store's Weekly Ads, which feature the most significant deals at the chain. Customers are free to check the website to see the current week's ads, which list all the products included as well as the prices. The store also provides an upcoming look at next week's ads, which allows shoppers to plan ahead to ensure the biggest savings. And if you receive a local newspaper, you can often check out the ads there.
If you prefer having Weekly Ads sent directly to your inbox, Aldi provides an email newsletter featuring ads and other helpful info. As for when to shop at Aldi to take advantage of sales, many locations make discounted items available on Wednesday of each week, although practices can vary from store to store. In this case, you may be able to inquire about your store's specific policies to ensure you make it in time to snag great items.
Aldi Finds offer more opportunities to save on great items
In addition to the wide selection of discounted goods, Aldi Finds are another way for customers to save money on awesome products while shopping. These items, which consist of household décor, groceries, pet care products, apparel, and many other goods, are typically found within the center aisles of the store. Like the Weekly Ads, Aldi Finds vary from week to week. Shoppers can also find out more about them on the Aldi website, including a listing of current Finds, plus Finds for the upcoming week.
These marked items are especially sought-after by fans of the German grocery chain, as they are only available for a limited time and are typically quite popular. Finds are often seasonal in nature and vary depending on where the store is located. There are even online communities devoted to Aldi Finds, such as the Aldi Aisle of Shame on Facebook, where customers share information about their latest Aldi scores and which products are best in their opinion. Despite the lack of loyalty programs, it's clear that many Aldi shoppers are plenty loyal to the chain.