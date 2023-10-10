The Reason Aldi Doesn't Offer Loyalty Cards To Its Customers

Most grocery stores offer rewards programs and other incentives to entice shoppers to return again and again, but loyalty cards are conspicuously absent at Aldi despite it being a chain known for providing value to customers. However, the company claims this is because the store's entire model is built around providing customers with extensive deals on its vast inventory, which is why the majority of the goods found there are from private labels that offer the same value as name-brand items but at a less expensive price. The chain also utilizes other cost-saving measures, such as requiring a quarter deposit on carts and asking shoppers to bring their own bags.

Despite the lack of a loyalty program, Aldi offers customers another way to save. The store's Weekly Ads feature a variety of products, including frozen foods, home goods, produce, meats, dairy products, and more, all at affordable prices. And because featured products vary from week to week, shoppers can often find deals on the items they love most, which makes Aldi an ideal establishment for budget-minded consumers.