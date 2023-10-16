7 Flavors Of 34 Degrees Crisps Ranked
34 Degrees Crisps are crunchy snack crackers developed by restaurateur and foodie Craig Lieberman after a trip to Sydney, Australia. After experiencing similarly light-textured crackers down under, he sought to recreate these treats stateside. The crisps come in myriad savory and sweet flavors, including Certified Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified gluten-free chickpea flour Snaps. The latest exciting news from 34 Degrees Crisps is the introduction of new seasonal varieties, including Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Peppermint.
We had the chance to taste a variety of 34 Degrees crisps, including the exciting new limited-edition treats. While we did rank these based on aroma, texture, and taste, we also paid particular attention to the execution of the seasonal snackers. Find out how we enjoyed these delicate wafer-like crackers and how the Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Peppermint fared compared to some of the other tried and true flavors from this socially- and environmentally-conscious brand of snacks.
7. Original Gluten-Free
The Original Gluten-Free variety is at the bottom of our ranking of 34 Degrees Crisps. Having sampled more gluten-free crackers than we can count, we can say with some authority that these are as good as a gluten-free cracker gets. In some ways, we almost liked their texture better than the regular Original flavor 34 Degree Crisps. These were slightly firmer, making them more suitable for dipping, yet they were still thin and delicate.
The aroma of this cracker is distinctly chickpea-forward. Though it may not seem logical, while we love chickpeas in hummus and to eat, we don't love chickpea flour in pasta, bread, or crackers. It almost always overwhelms every other flavor in these foods with assertive legume earthiness. Fortunately, the flavor was not overtly that of chickpeas in this cracker. The taste was much more well-balanced between the chickpea, rice flour, and potato starch.
Even with a slight aftertaste and delicate film lingering on our tongues from the starch in these crackers, we still thought they were dynamite. They just were not as good as the others we sampled. This is why we ranked them where we did.
Each serving of nine crackers is just 70 calories. This also has 2 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 11 grams of carbohydrates, no sugar, and 2 grams of protein. The crackers are produced in an allergen-free facility and tested for safety per standards established by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.
6. Original
Next on our ranking of 34 Degrees Crisps is the cracker that started it all, the Original variety. Again, its inclusion on this list toward the bottom does not reflect on the quality or taste of this cracker so much as on the uniqueness of the others in this sampling.
These crackers are supposed to be thin, light, and crunchy. They are all those things, but we also found them on the delicate and fragile side. We thought they crumbled too readily, making them less durable when dipped into denser dips or salsas. The best way to describe the texture of these is like a cross between a saltine, a rice cake, a waffle cone, and a parmesan crisp. But they sure are pretty with their ribbed edges and wavy design.
The flavor of this cracker is mild and wheaty. These snacks are simple and tasty. Nothing overly fancy, exotic, or exciting. Because of their neutral flavor, they are ideal as a base for just about anything from a cheese tray to a tapenade.
Each serving of nine crackers has 60 calories. This contains no fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. Though the ingredients indicate the presence of cheese and sesame seeds, these were not prominent aspects of the flavor profile.
5. Chili Flake & Olive Oil
The Chili Flake & Olive Oil were a surprising burst of flavor that we were excited by. The aroma of chilis and extra virgin olive oil wafted through our nostrils immediately upon opening the plastic wrap surrounding the box. The texture of these crackers was quite similar to the Original variety, if not perhaps just the tiniest bit more durable.
Where these crackers knocked our socks off was in the flavor department. The initial punch of flavor comes from garlic powder, which gives these an umami-forward profile. Once the garlic kicks in, the chilis make themselves known. The spiciness of these crackers grows more intense as you chew them, lingering for quite a while after swallowing them. On a scale of one to 10, the spiciness of these crackers is around a six or seven. For this reason, they may be an acquired taste, but we love them.
Each serving of 10 crackers has 70 calories. This also has 1.5 grams of fat, 210 milligrams of sodium, 11 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of protein. As with the other savory 34 Degrees Crisps, we did not detect the cheese or sesame seeds in the flavor.
4. Umami Snaps
Next on our ranking are the Umami Snaps Baked Chickpea Thins. These were also surprising because they are chickpea-based gluten-free crackers, and, as we have noted, we don't usually enjoy chickpea flour-based foods. That was most definitely not the case here.
These snaps did not have an overtly chickpea-forward aroma at first sniff. What we loved about them was their texture. These were less firm than the classic crisps, but there was a nice chew to them that we appreciated. We did note a marked number of snaps had broken in the package, so they are a bit delicate.
The flavor was also not chickpea-forward. There was a nice element of garlic and saltiness from the soy sauce. Our only minor complaint is that as a cracker that wants to capture a strong umami flavor, these were just a bit too muted in taste. We needed more of a robust flavor profile to capture that umami complexity.
These snaps have 140 calories per ounce, which is about 14 crackers. They also have 6 grams of fat, 330 milligrams of sodium, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, less than a gram of sugar, and 3 grams of protein. The crackers are produced in an allergen-free facility and tested for safety per standards established by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.
3. Chocolate Peppermint
We are generally more fond of savory flavors as opposed to sweet ones. This makes the fact that our top three slots are occupied by sweet varieties of 34 Degrees Crisps even more curious. The one constant that made these crisps so great was that they weren't cloyingly sweet. All of them are well-balanced with bright flavors.
In third place is the newest limited-edition Chocolate Peppermint flavor crisps. These delicate crisps scream the holidays. The second this bag is opened, the aroma of candy canes and hot chocolate is evident. It's like Christmas morning in a cracker. The texture is thin yet delightfully crunchy and just a bit less fragile than the savory crisps were.
The flavor was maybe just a hint disappointing. Where the peppermint and chocolate were quite well balanced in the aroma, these are less so in taste. The mint seems to take a back seat to the chocolate. This is better than the other way around, which is not uncommon with peppermint oil, which can be quite a challenge to use sparingly.
Each serving of 17 crackers has 120 calories. This includes 2 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of sodium, 26 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 12 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. These are the perfect treat to warm up with as the winter weather sets in.
2. Pumpkin Spice
In second place on our ranking of 34 Degrees Crisps is the limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor. We have had our fair share of pumpkin spice-flavored everything this season. Our biggest complaint with the vast majority is that they are too precious in adding pumpkin spice flavoring. If you are going to do it, do it all the way. We cannot say that about these crisps.
The aroma foreshadows the intense flavors in these crisps, redolent with cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger. The texture of these crackers is not quite as crunchy as the other sweet varieties of 34 Degrees Crisps, but still firmer than the savory ones.
Where these crisps shine is in their bright flavor. The combination of spices leaves a delightful warmth on your taste buds. There is a hint of spiciness with just the right balance of sweetness to make these memorable.
A serving of 17 crackers has 120 calories. It also contains 2 grams of fat, 230 milligrams of sodium, 26 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 12 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. This is an autumnal delight we will enjoy as we watch the leaves turn on the trees outside.
1. Sweet Lemon
Since many things about these delightful crisps have shocked us, we admit that the Sweet Lemon variety landing at the top of our ranking was quite a surprise. While we don't mind lemon-flavored things, they aren't typically our favorite. They are usually too sweet and don't have enough of the tartness that makes citrus fruits so distinct.
This was not the case with these crackers, which had a bright lemon scent that appeared more like lemon extract than juice or zest. The texture of these crackers was our favorite of the lot. They were thin and delicate but had a firm enough crunch from the sugar to make them less fragile.
The flavor of these treats was perfectly balanced, with just the right amount of lemon to be tart without a hint of bitterness from the pith. These crackers would accompany a cup of hot tea with lemon perfectly. Their texture could withstand dunking, and their flavor would ideally complement the tea.
A serving of 13 crackers has 120 calories. They also have 1.5 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 26 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 12 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. All in all, we were smitten with these lemony crackers. They were like the best lemon bars and meringue pies in cracker delivery format.