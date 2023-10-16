7 Flavors Of 34 Degrees Crisps Ranked

The Original Gluten-Free variety is at the bottom of our ranking of 34 Degrees Crisps. Having sampled more gluten-free crackers than we can count, we can say with some authority that these are as good as a gluten-free cracker gets. In some ways, we almost liked their texture better than the regular Original flavor 34 Degree Crisps. These were slightly firmer, making them more suitable for dipping, yet they were still thin and delicate.

The aroma of this cracker is distinctly chickpea-forward. Though it may not seem logical, while we love chickpeas in hummus and to eat, we don't love chickpea flour in pasta, bread, or crackers. It almost always overwhelms every other flavor in these foods with assertive legume earthiness. Fortunately, the flavor was not overtly that of chickpeas in this cracker. The taste was much more well-balanced between the chickpea, rice flour, and potato starch.

Even with a slight aftertaste and delicate film lingering on our tongues from the starch in these crackers, we still thought they were dynamite. They just were not as good as the others we sampled. This is why we ranked them where we did.

Each serving of nine crackers is just 70 calories. This also has 2 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 11 grams of carbohydrates, no sugar, and 2 grams of protein. The crackers are produced in an allergen-free facility and tested for safety per standards established by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.