The Latest McDonald's Hash Brown Hack Is Simple But Incredible

What's better than an Egg McMuffin with a hash brown on the side? An Egg McMuffin with hash browns instead of bread. Just order an Egg McMuffin, sans muffin, and put it in between two crispy, crunchy hash browns. TikToker Bec Hardgrave says this hack came to her in a dream. And her creation, which she calls the McHashbrown, does look pretty dreamy. "I know what I'm having for breakfast tomorrow," one follower commented.

Does the bun-for-potato swap make your McBreakfast gluten-free, too? Unfortunately, the answer is no. In the United States, McDonald's hash browns contain flavoring derived from wheat. In fact, McDonald's doesn't offer any certified gluten-free menu options. People with Celiac disease will have to make hash brown sandwiches at home.

For people who can eat gluten (plus eggs and bacon) without too many immediate health consequences, the McHashbrown is a tasty treat. Here's how to try one.