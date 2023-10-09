The Latest McDonald's Hash Brown Hack Is Simple But Incredible
What's better than an Egg McMuffin with a hash brown on the side? An Egg McMuffin with hash browns instead of bread. Just order an Egg McMuffin, sans muffin, and put it in between two crispy, crunchy hash browns. TikToker Bec Hardgrave says this hack came to her in a dream. And her creation, which she calls the McHashbrown, does look pretty dreamy. "I know what I'm having for breakfast tomorrow," one follower commented.
Does the bun-for-potato swap make your McBreakfast gluten-free, too? Unfortunately, the answer is no. In the United States, McDonald's hash browns contain flavoring derived from wheat. In fact, McDonald's doesn't offer any certified gluten-free menu options. People with Celiac disease will have to make hash brown sandwiches at home.
For people who can eat gluten (plus eggs and bacon) without too many immediate health consequences, the McHashbrown is a tasty treat. Here's how to try one.
How to order a McHashbrown
TikToker Bec Hardgrave knows that she's created a bit of an abomination. "Is it healthy and would I recommend this being in your diet? No," she said in a TikTok explaining how to make the McHashbrown. "Is it absolutely worth trying, though? Hell yes."
Order two hash browns. Add a side of bacon, a round egg, and American cheese (a.k.a. a bacon McMuffin without the bun). Ask for pancake syrup on the side. Once your order's up, it's time to assemble your sandwich. Hash brown, egg, bacon, syrup, hash brown — in that order. You've got yourself a sticky, crunchy, salty-sweet McBreakfast.
@bechardgrave
This hack is giving American McDonalds and i am here for it 🤤 #baconandeggmchashbrown #McDonalds #hack
PSA: McDonald's may be known for its drive-through window, but this probably isn't the best meal to eat in your car. Expect greasy fingers and syrup spills. And if you're inspired by this creation, try using hash browns instead of bread for other McDonald's breakfast favorites. Switch out the round egg for scrambled eggs. Get sausage instead of bacon. Skip the syrup — or add extra.
How to request a menu hack without irritating the employees
McDonald's menu hacks are nothing new. The famous (or infamous) McGangbang, a McChicken inside a Double Cheeseburger, has been around for years. And in 2022, McDonald's advertised a not-so-secret secret menu that included a "Surf and Turf" sandwich, aka a Filet-O-Fish mashed up with a Double Cheeseburger. Those menu hacks can be fun for customers, but less so for employees. They're the ones who have to interrupt the well-oiled fast-food machine to cater to unusual requests.
Make it easier for them by using the right lingo. Most McDonald's employees will have no idea what a McHashbrown is — not even if you explain you saw it on TikTok. Just order the elements you need.
Once you've ordered, don't expect the kitchen to make your McHashbrown for you. "We've been asked to make 'secret menu' stuff but aren't allowed. We'll sell you the components for it, but you have to assemble it yourself," one member of r/McDonaldsEmployees wrote on Reddit. Thankfully, it's not complicated. Just layer your hash browns and fillings, and bite into your custom creation.