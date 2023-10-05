Behold, The Largest Charcuterie Board The World Has Ever Seen
Charcuterie boards have been all the rage lately, and for good reason. Firstly, they are delicious. Secondly, charcuterie boards are a great holiday idea as they are a way to feed a lot of people yummy food without having to actually cook anything. However, even if you're a seasoned charcuterie fan, you've probably never seen a board like the one created on October 4, 2023, by Boarderie. In fact, the online charcuterie delivery company announced in a press release that it had broken the Guinness World Record for the largest charcuterie board ever made, weighing in at 769 pounds and spanning 20 feet in length.
This gigantic charcuterie board was made in partnership with sponsors who helped provide classic charcuterie ingredients ranging from artisan cheeses and cured meats — including 300 pounds of deli meats from Columbus Craft Meats — to dried fruits and chocolates, to create the world-record-setting board. This milestone marks another successful moment in Boarderie's history since the company got started on "Shark Tank" and then took off across the country. Boarderie was even named on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022.
A world record for a good cause
While breaking a world record is exciting on its own, Boarderie also took it a step further by donating all the food that was used. In fact, after the event held in Palm Beach, Florida, the company's home base, the charcuterie board was immediately sent to a local nonprofit organization — The Lord's Place in West Palm Beach, whose mission is to help the unhoused. Besides donating the food from the event, the world record certificates were also sold at auction for $10,000, which was also donated to the same charity.
Helping out the local community of Palm Beach seems to be a major goal of Boarderie today, and the company has often reached out to help in times of need, like when they donated free meals to power company employees working to restore electricity after multiple major storms in Florida. According to the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Boarderie, Aaron Menitoff, the goal of the company is to facilitate "experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations." This event proved to be a success on both fronts.