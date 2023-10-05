Behold, The Largest Charcuterie Board The World Has Ever Seen

Charcuterie boards have been all the rage lately, and for good reason. Firstly, they are delicious. Secondly, charcuterie boards are a great holiday idea as they are a way to feed a lot of people yummy food without having to actually cook anything. However, even if you're a seasoned charcuterie fan, you've probably never seen a board like the one created on October 4, 2023, by Boarderie. In fact, the online charcuterie delivery company announced in a press release that it had broken the Guinness World Record for the largest charcuterie board ever made, weighing in at 769 pounds and spanning 20 feet in length.

This gigantic charcuterie board was made in partnership with sponsors who helped provide classic charcuterie ingredients ranging from artisan cheeses and cured meats — including 300 pounds of deli meats from Columbus Craft Meats — to dried fruits and chocolates, to create the world-record-setting board. This milestone marks another successful moment in Boarderie's history since the company got started on "Shark Tank" and then took off across the country. Boarderie was even named on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022.