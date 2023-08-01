The Effortless Foil Hack For A Non-Stick Cooking Experience

Aluminum foil is your best friend in the kitchen. It can make your cooking experience easier in so many known ways — and even one little-known way that you probably hadn't thought of. Whether you're preventing meat from drying out or trying to avoid spill-overs onto the bottom of your oven, aluminum foil always has a purpose. But here's something you might not have known: Crinkling the foil makes it even better. The crinkles will help prevent food from sticking to the foil, giving you a nonstick experience without the addition of cooking spray or oil.

If you're someone who will do anything to avoid dirtying another bowl or cooking tray, you might also prefer to put foil over all of your sheet pans for easy cleanup. The downside is that it doesn't always prevent food from sticking. And while cooking spray is a great alternative, what do you do if you don't have any on hand? You crinkle the foil.