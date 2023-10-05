Is It Possible To Make Sushi Without A Mat?

You have fish, rice, and nori, but no bamboo rolling mat. Can you make sushi without one? The short answer is yes — but it might not be the kind of sushi you were picturing.

A sushi mat, or makisu, is made of dozens of skewers of bamboo woven together with cotton string. It's flexible enough to be rolled, but stiff enough to press its contents into shape. That combination results in neat, rounded sushi rolls. Let's be real: You'll be hard-pressed to make perfect makizushi without a makisu. It's not easy for a beginner to achieve tight, even rolls with a mat, let alone without one.

Thankfully, sushi mats are cheap and easy to find. Expect to spend a few bucks at an Asian grocery store. "Honestly, you're gonna spring for fish and you can't buy a makisu? Just buy one," says James Dumapit, chef and partner at omakase restaurant Bar Miller. His advice is worth heeding — he helped pioneer sustainable sushi at Rosella before joining Bar Miller. That said, it's possible to make sushi without a mat. Certain forms of sushi don't require a makisu at all; rolls can be formed with substitute tools in a pinch.