The Binder Clip Hack For Easily Increasing Your Freezer Space

Do you struggle with freezer storage and get tired of wrestling with bags of food that just won't stay closed, no matter how well you seal them? The solution to this issue might already be in your home office. Binder clips — usually reserved for keeping stacks of paper together — can be quite useful in the kitchen. They can not only secure bags fully, preventing freezer burn on vegetables and meats, but also create extra space in the freezer by keeping bags suspended.

To use this hack, simply fold the top of a bag of frozen food tightly to prevent air from escaping. Then position the binder clip over the storage rack so that the wire sits in the middle of the clip. Squeeze the clip open and slide the folded section of the bag into it, allowing the bag to hang directly under the wire. Now you can rest easy, knowing the bag will remain tightly sealed while also creating more room in the freezer for other items.