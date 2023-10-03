It Looks Like Girl Scout Cookies Are The Latest Victims Of Food Inflation

Anyone who has shopped for groceries in the past two years can attest that food inflation has been a Problem with a capital P. The USDA predicted that grocery prices would rise by 5.8% in 2023 — lower than the sky-high rates of 2022, but still well above historical averages. Girl Scout cookies, despite their deliciousness, are not immune to this trend.

It's worth noting that Girl Scout cookies don't have a universal price; each chapter sets its own pricing to help balance its budget. When local or regional supplier prices increase (as they have in the past year), cookie prices tend to follow suit. Nonetheless, this is expected to be more than an isolated incident. Other New York chapters using the same supplier are likely to adopt similar price changes, and we may see analogous adjustments nationwide. Specific varieties such as Toffee-tastic and S'mores were already set at a $6 price point, while the classic types had been maintaining a $5 cost.

Let's be real, though: Even a historic price increase like this won't deter us from indulging in our favorite cookie. An extra dollar won't stand between Americans and a box of Samoas.