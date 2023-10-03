Is It Possible To Get Your Eggs Served A Little Runny At McDonald's?

While customer satisfaction is no doubt important to McDonald's, the iconic fast-food chain stops short of meeting customer demands in one key area. In the event you like your egg yolks to be a little bit runny when enjoying a breakfast sandwich, the chain will not be willing to meet your request. According to Chef Mike Haracz, McDonald's former Manager of Culinary Innovation who spoke out on TikTok, the chain insists on fully cooking eggs to reduce the chance of foodborne illness.

Over-easy eggs feature a yolk that's not completely cooked, which the USDA confirms poses a risk for salmonella. While steps are taken at egg processing plants to reduce this risk, it's still possible for salmonella to be inside the egg — even when the shell is completely intact. The best way to offset this risk is to ensure the egg is cooked through and that the yolk is firm.