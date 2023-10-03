Don't Throw Out Those Leftover Potatoes, Toss Them In Your Eggs Instead

Potatoes, potatoes, potatoes — they're always on our mind. Satiating, satisfying, savory, and sometimes sweet, potatoes are the holy grail of cooking. But as delicious as they are, it always seems like leftover potatoes — in any form — get dumped into the trash. Have you ever tasted leftover french fries? Soggy spuds are a culinary faux pas, plus they just don't taste good.

But food waste is an even bigger problem than soggy leftover potatoes. According to Feeding America, 40% of food in the United States goes to waste, which exacerbates the climate crisis by fueling dangerous greenhouse gas emissions. Repurposing leftovers is one of the best ways to avoid wasting food. Luckily, there's a perfect use for leftover potatoes that doesn't include your trash can. The solution in question? Add them to your morning eggs.

Leftover potatoes can lose some of their moisture and become less flavorful when stored in the refrigerator. Sautéing them in a hot pan with a little oil or butter reheats them quickly, restoring their crunch and making them a great textural addition to a scrambled egg medley. Together, eggs and potatoes make for a satisfying and filling breakfast. Potatoes have a naturally mild flavor that pairs well with a wide range of additional ingredients, so you can spice up the dish with whatever else you're craving, without compromising the potato and egg synchronicity.