IHOP Vs Waffle House: What's Your Go-To Breakfast Spot?
Breakfast is a sacred meal for many people, and this dogged devotion extends to the choice of breakfast venues. IHOP and Waffle House are two venerable competitors in the breakfast arena, so Daily Meal tallied responses from readers to determine which chain came out on top when seeking a hearty morning meal. Of the 39 people who responded to the original Facebook query, 15 commenters cited Waffle House as the preferred option.
As for IHOP, only three people said they preferred the restaurant for breakfast (and of these respondents, two said they selected IHOP because there were no Waffle Houses in their neck of the woods). Three commenters said both were of equal quality in their eyes, with one person specifying, "IHOP during the day. Waffle House late at night." As for the remaining 18 respondents, many cited a preference for homecooked meals, while one commenter expressed concern about the concentration of carbs in both chains' famous breakfast dishes.
It's not a Waffle House, it's a Waffle Home
Featuring a menu replete with breakfast classics like omelets, hash browns, and waffles (of course), it's not hard to see why Waffle House has so many fans. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this chain welcomes guests to breakfast at any time, making it perfect for night owls and people who work odd hours. The atmosphere at the chain is also notable; as one commenter put it, "Good grub, great service and there's usually a bit of drama playing out at 3 AM." After all, who could forget the infamous chair block performed by a lightning-fast Waffle House employee during an all-out brawl a few years back (as reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles)?
As for the Facebook poll, one respondent specifically cited the chain's hash browns as being beyond reproach. While the crispy potatoes can be enjoyed on the side of any dish, they also serve as the basis for hash brown bowls, which feature additions like sausage, bacon, cheese, and eggs for a filling meal. While Waffle House handily defeated IHOP, some feel that the latter chain is no slouch as far as breakfast is concerned.
IHOP's pancakes are hard to top
While the restaurant chain offers an extensive variety of breakfast options, the pancake selection at IHOP is impressive. Along with standard buttermilk pancakes, IHOP also features some specialty versions that include all kinds of interesting and atypical ingredients. Cupcake pancakes come with rainbow sprinkles cooked into the batter, while the Mexican Tres Leches pancakes are a twist on the traditional Latin American cake. Diners can also enjoy waffles, egg dishes, biscuits, and French toast.
Although IHOP didn't receive the same love in Daily Meal's Facebook poll, the restaurant is still a beloved establishment among breakfast enthusiasts. Like Waffle House, IHOP serves breakfast all day. The location is also open to diners 24/7 (although hours of operation may vary from place to place). At the end of the day, both establishments have lots to offer customers, especially those who don't want to be restricted by the arbitrary time constraints often applied to breakfast menus.