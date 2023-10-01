IHOP Vs Waffle House: What's Your Go-To Breakfast Spot?

Breakfast is a sacred meal for many people, and this dogged devotion extends to the choice of breakfast venues. IHOP and Waffle House are two venerable competitors in the breakfast arena, so Daily Meal tallied responses from readers to determine which chain came out on top when seeking a hearty morning meal. Of the 39 people who responded to the original Facebook query, 15 commenters cited Waffle House as the preferred option.

As for IHOP, only three people said they preferred the restaurant for breakfast (and of these respondents, two said they selected IHOP because there were no Waffle Houses in their neck of the woods). Three commenters said both were of equal quality in their eyes, with one person specifying, "IHOP during the day. Waffle House late at night." As for the remaining 18 respondents, many cited a preference for homecooked meals, while one commenter expressed concern about the concentration of carbs in both chains' famous breakfast dishes.