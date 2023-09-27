IHOP's New Updated Fall Menu Is More Than Just Seasonal Favorites
If you love the food at IHOP but haven't been to the restaurant in a while, this fall could be an ideal time to go. Besides releasing a pumpkin spice-packed seasonal fall menu, the International House of Pancakes has launched an updated autumn lineup showcasing several new items. This means that on top of pumpkin spice pancakes, creamy cold brews, and new biscuit options, you'll also have the opportunity to try new entrees like the slow-braised beef pot roast, country-fried steak, steakburgers, and hot melts.
The breakfast-all-day restaurant has also announced a new range of flavors for its classic Belgian waffles. The choices include both sweet and savory options. On the sweet side, the waffle sundae comes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, plus chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and your choice of strawberries or caramel sauce. For spicy breakfast fans, the Nashville hot chicken and waffles layer the batter-based treat with spicy strips of poultry (plus ranch dressing on the side).
If you like Magic, you're in luck
While IHOP's new fall menu additions may be enough to interest fans on their own, the restaurant chain has also decided to offer a few new perks for players of "Magic: The Gathering Arena" (the mobile and PC version of the classic card game). In fact, the restaurant has partnered with the game "to bring digital and International Bank of Pancakes rewards to gamers," per the release. This digital rewards promotion will be available through November 5 and will allow IHOP rewards program members to earn PanCoins that can be exchanged for 2000 XP points in the game.
On top of this, IHOP is also offering a few themed pancake meals that will be available for a limited time. The Magic pancake menu includes specialty options like Ajani's Purr-fect Pancakes, Vivien's Heroic Protein Pancakes, Liliana's Chocolate Corruption Pancakes, and more. These recent specialty menu changes come during what seems to be a year of change for IHOP, as the restaurant has not only added many new items for fall but also underwent a significant menu change earlier this spring.