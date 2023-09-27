IHOP's New Updated Fall Menu Is More Than Just Seasonal Favorites

If you love the food at IHOP but haven't been to the restaurant in a while, this fall could be an ideal time to go. Besides releasing a pumpkin spice-packed seasonal fall menu, the International House of Pancakes has launched an updated autumn lineup showcasing several new items. This means that on top of pumpkin spice pancakes, creamy cold brews, and new biscuit options, you'll also have the opportunity to try new entrees like the slow-braised beef pot roast, country-fried steak, steakburgers, and hot melts.

The breakfast-all-day restaurant has also announced a new range of flavors for its classic Belgian waffles. The choices include both sweet and savory options. On the sweet side, the waffle sundae comes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, plus chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and your choice of strawberries or caramel sauce. For spicy breakfast fans, the Nashville hot chicken and waffles layer the batter-based treat with spicy strips of poultry (plus ranch dressing on the side).