How To Get Your Bunn Coffee Maker As Clean As A Whistle

Even though you can brew coffee without a coffee maker, most people would be remiss to actually do that when there's the convenience of a machine to do the job for you. And while there are a lot of coffee maker options on the market, one of the brands that even professional baristas recommend is Bunn. With this model, an advanced spray head disperses water evenly over the grounds, meaning you get the best possible flavor out of each mug of joe. The stainless steel tank also means the water can be indefinitely stored at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't have to worry about waiting to heat things up making your coffee. Bottom line, it's just a good product.

But, like any good appliance, the Bunn is only as good as the care you put into maintaining it. You can't just keep using any device indefinitely while not keeping up with it and think it's going to last forever — this also applies to small devices, so cleaning your coffee maker is important. So, what are the best ways to clean a Bunn coffee maker? It's like any other complex kitchen device: Take time and care and clean every component individually. There's no need to rush things here; take your time and do it right and it'll pay you back for the long haul.