Here's How You Can Make Coffee Without A Coffee Maker
A coffee maker can make life easier, but it's not a must-have. In fact, this product is a relatively new invention that has only been around for 115 years. People worldwide have been brewing coffee since the 15th century, which was long before the first coffee makers came into existence. For example, the Ottomans roasted and boiled coffee beans to make "kahve," an early version of our morning cup of joe. Even today, millions of people make coffee on the stove.
Some brew it in a pot, whereas others use an Aeropress or French press. A popular option is the Moka pot, a small appliance capable of producing strong, espresso-like coffee without electricity. Other methods only require a paper filter, a coffee bag, or a cheesecloth-lined strainer. Alternatively, you can pour hot or cold water over instant coffee and mix it with a teaspoon. This option isn't ideal, but it may come in handy when you're camping or driving long distances.
Not sure where to start? Here's how to make coffee without a coffee maker, whether you're at home or on the go.
Brew your coffee on the stove
One of the easiest ways to make coffee is to brew it on the stove. First, fill a small pot or saucepan with water and bring it to a boil over medium heat. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of freshly ground coffee, stir well, and boil for another couple of minutes. Turn off the heat, let the coffee sit for about five minutes, and then pour it into cups. Add sugar, vanilla essence, cinnamon, or condensed milk for extra flavor.
Another option is to use a paper filter or cheesecloth. Simply fold it into a square, fit it over a mug, and secure it with paper clips. Next, add coarsely ground coffee (about 2 tablespoons per 6 ounces of water) to the filter and slowly pour hot water over it. Remove the filter and sweeten your coffee with honey, stevia, dates, or dark chocolate.
Alternatively, put some ground coffee in a paper filter, tie it with a rubber band, and place it in a cup or mug. Fill the cup with boiling water, let it rest for five minutes or longer, and then discard the filter.
Make a faux French press
If you're not in a rush, make a faux French press to elevate your morning cup of joe. All you need is hot water, ground coffee, and two mugs. Fill a mug with freshly ground coffee, pour in enough water to cover the grounds, and let it sit for up to one minute. After that, fill the cup with hot water, let it sit for another four or five minutes, and use a spoon to press the coffee grounds to the bottom of the mug. Last, pour the coffee into a clean mug and enjoy.
As a general rule, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of coffee for every 6 to 8 ounces of water. To keep things simple, use a mesh strainer instead of pressing the coffee grounds with a spoon.
You can also fill half of the cup with hot water, let the coffee bloom for one minute or so, and then add warm milk. Discard the mesh strainer and top your coffee with whipped cream or chocolate syrup.
Quench your thirst with cold-brewed coffee
Cold-brewed coffee is perfect for hot summer days or after a heart-pumping workout. Plus, it's easy to prepare and doesn't require a coffee maker. Just toss 1.5-2 ounces of ground coffee into a jar, add cold water, and refrigerate it for at least 12 hours. A longer steeping time will result in a stronger, more concentrated coffee.
Last, strain the coffee through a cheesecloth and pour it into glasses. Dilute it with cold water if needed, and serve it with ice, whipped cream, dark chocolate chips, peanut butter, or other extras. For best results, use coarsely-ground beans and filtered water, and strain the coffee twice.
You can also make coffee in the microwave and enjoy it hot or cold. Simply fill a cup with water, microwave it for two minutes, and then add a tablespoon of ground coffee. Stir the mixture, let it rest for five minutes, and strain it. Drink it immediately, or let it cool and serve it with ice.