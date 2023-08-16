Here's How You Can Make Coffee Without A Coffee Maker

A coffee maker can make life easier, but it's not a must-have. In fact, this product is a relatively new invention that has only been around for 115 years. People worldwide have been brewing coffee since the 15th century, which was long before the first coffee makers came into existence. For example, the Ottomans roasted and boiled coffee beans to make "kahve," an early version of our morning cup of joe. Even today, millions of people make coffee on the stove.

Some brew it in a pot, whereas others use an Aeropress or French press. A popular option is the Moka pot, a small appliance capable of producing strong, espresso-like coffee without electricity. Other methods only require a paper filter, a coffee bag, or a cheesecloth-lined strainer. Alternatively, you can pour hot or cold water over instant coffee and mix it with a teaspoon. This option isn't ideal, but it may come in handy when you're camping or driving long distances.

Not sure where to start? Here's how to make coffee without a coffee maker, whether you're at home or on the go.