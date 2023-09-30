The Perfect Dairy Ratio For The Fluffiest Egg Frittata

When scrambled eggs and omelets grow boring, there's only one thing left to do: make a frittata. These versatile Italian egg dishes are perfect for using leftover odds and ends in the refrigerator. Similar to a quiche but without the crust, it consists of lots of eggs, a healthy dollop of dairy, and various additions, including cheese, meat, vegetables, and more.

Whether baked in the oven or cooked directly on top of the stove, if nothing else, a good frittata should be nice and fluffy. One of the best ways to get the eggs the proper consistency is to use full-fat dairy in the mix. Whole milk, half-and-half, heavy cream, or even something like sour cream or yogurt will all get the job done. Fat-free or low-fat versions of these products can be used but will lead to a deflated, watery frittata; not using fat will sacrifice texture and flavor. Proportions matter as well: Bon Appetit's digital food editor, Dawn Perry, recommends about a ½ cup of dairy per half-dozen eggs, regardless of what sort of dairy you choose.