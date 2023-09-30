The Perfect Dairy Ratio For The Fluffiest Egg Frittata
When scrambled eggs and omelets grow boring, there's only one thing left to do: make a frittata. These versatile Italian egg dishes are perfect for using leftover odds and ends in the refrigerator. Similar to a quiche but without the crust, it consists of lots of eggs, a healthy dollop of dairy, and various additions, including cheese, meat, vegetables, and more.
Whether baked in the oven or cooked directly on top of the stove, if nothing else, a good frittata should be nice and fluffy. One of the best ways to get the eggs the proper consistency is to use full-fat dairy in the mix. Whole milk, half-and-half, heavy cream, or even something like sour cream or yogurt will all get the job done. Fat-free or low-fat versions of these products can be used but will lead to a deflated, watery frittata; not using fat will sacrifice texture and flavor. Proportions matter as well: Bon Appetit's digital food editor, Dawn Perry, recommends about a ½ cup of dairy per half-dozen eggs, regardless of what sort of dairy you choose.
Why use full-fat dairy in a frittata?
What purpose does dairy serve in a dish like a frittata? It's not just for show — dairy adds quite a lot to the equation, providing not only much-needed fat and flavor but also moisture. This keeps the eggs bouncy and soft, even after being fried or baked for longer than scrambled eggs or other egg dishes. The correct ratio is essential, though, as too much dairy in the dish will make for a liquidy frittata that will struggle to set, especially if baked in the oven.
Making a frittata with no dairy in it is technically possible, but the results may be hit or miss. The finished product will be a lot flatter, a lot eggier in taste, and will lack the depth of flavor that dairy provides, as well as the body and the silkiness that the fat content imparts.
More tips for a perfect frittata
Beyond the choice of dairy, a few other small details can take a frittata from an average breakfast to a dish you'll be eager to eat again and again. One important tip: Cook your vegetables before adding them to the frittata. This goes for other egg dishes, such as quiche, as well. The dish's cooking time won't be enough to fully soften most veggies, especially ingredients like onion, potato, and broccoli. Cooking the veggies ahead of time also releases the water inside them, ensuring your finished product doesn't get soupy.
And then there's, of course, the essential debate: stovetop frittata or oven? Typically, frittatas begin on the stove and are finished in the oven, which is ideal. Using a pan that can easily go from the burner to the oven, such as a cast iron skillet, is best here. However, if you don't mind a tricky flipping maneuver, you can certainly make your frittata fully on the stovetop. Flip the whole thing out onto a plate and then slide it back into the pan to make things easier.