Here's The Proper Way To Reheat Braised Dishes Without Ruining Them

With the weather getting cooler, the stove's warmth becomes more welcome. Long-simmering braises return to the dinner menu rotation, dishes that can be left to burble all day on over low heat, to be served to a ravenous hoard in need of deep comfort at the end of the day. Many recipes for braised dishes make multiple servings, and it often does not make much sense to scale it down too much. There are many benefits to batch cooking, from saving time and money to reducing kitchen waste. With this in mind, you may as well make a large batch of whatever you are braising and store leftovers for another day.

But when it comes time to reheat your carefully prepared braises, the dishes often dry out. Liquids evaporate over time, no matter the temperature. It may surprise you that storing food in the fridge tends to dry it out, and this is because of its low humidity. Further evaporation also happens during the reheating process itself.

So, how do you reheat braised dishes without ruining them? It is a straightforward fix: Just add water.