The Fruit Cutting Tip That's Vital For A Perfect Upside-Down Cake

When most people hear upside-down cake, they think of the traditional American butter cake made with canned pineapple rings and maraschino cherries, baked in the bottom of the pan with a butter and sugar glaze, and flipped on its head to reveal the caramelized juicy fruit. Popularized in the 1920s (though upside-down cakes date back even further), pineapple upside-down cake is a tried-and-true staple.

The upside-down cake, like many throwbacks, is having a moment in the sun. To give the classic dessert a refresh, you can use pretty much any fruit, whether it be fresh, frozen, or canned. However, when seasonal produce is available (think: peaches in the heat of the summer, or apples and pears once the weather cools and leaves begin to fall), we recommend using it for the most flavorful cake.

When using fresh fruit, however, there is one slicing tip that's key to achieving the perfect balance of elegant simplicity while showcasing the fruit's taste: cutting the fruit in a minimum of half-inch slices. By cutting the fruit to at least this thickness, you'll avoid paper-thin cuts that really don't give the juicy bite you're looking for. Because the fruit is added to the pan, nestled within a sticky glaze, cutting it to the right thickness will ensure the fruit won't get lost or disintegrate in the gooey caramelized exterior as it bakes.