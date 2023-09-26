Potato Croutons Are The Deliciously Crunchy Topping Your Salad Needs

A good salad will leave you feeling satiated and full of energy. But as much as we love medleys of leafy greens and sauce-drenched, parmesan-dusted veggies, no salad is complete without croutons. More than just your average garnish, croutons add visual appeal, texture, crunch, and flavor to any old salad. Although they're an essential ingredient, there's nothing wrong with mixing up the type of croutons you use in your favorite salad recipe. Enter potato croutons.

Croutons are typically made from stale bread seasoned with herbs and spices and baked until crispy. However, the average crouton crusader may not know that potatoes are versatile in texture, flavor, and variety, making them the perfect starchy substitute for their bread-based counterparts.

Depending on how they're prepared, potato croutons take on a texture that's crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. But if soft potatoes aren't your thing, they can also mimic the full-body crunch of classic croutons — the choice is yours. Potatoes come in many different shapes, sizes, and flavors, so you can experiment with sweet potatoes, fingerlings, and russets to determine which varieties work best in your rotation of salads. While potatoes themselves have a neutral flavor, they act as a blank canvas for absorbing the flavors of the herbs, spices, and seasonings you use in your salads. Not to mention, potato croutons are an excellent option for foodies with gluten sensitivities, making it an accessible choice for all types of salad lovers.