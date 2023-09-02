How To Effectively Clean Sweet Potatoes Before Cooking

Sweet potatoes are ideal for stews, pies, salads, and casseroles, offering depth and complexity to desserts and savory dishes alike. But cooking with sweet potatoes requires some prep work. You can't just wash them under running water and then bake, boil, or fry them. Their skin can be contaminated with bacteria and pesticide residues, so you should give them a good scrub. Go one step further and soak them in water for a few hours to dislodge the dirt.

Depending on how you cook them, these starches can have a variety of textures, from creamy when mashed to crispy when roasted. Plus, you can use them as a base for sweet potato gnocchi, lasagna, or homemade bread, turn them into fritters, or add them to baking mixtures. If you're feeling creative, mash the potatoes and use them in cheesecakes, truffles, soufflés, or even ice cream.

With that in mind, here's how to clean sweet potatoes before peeling them.