Cozy Up With The Creamy Comfort Of Egg Curry

Few things are more comforting and craveable for those who love a taste of spice in their meals than a good bowl of curry. Curries come in all shapes and forms, with entire books dedicated to defining the meaning of the word. However, it is generally accepted that curry means "any spiced, stew-like dish," which makes sense when considering the multitude of curry varieties around the globe.

Curries often highlight a main ingredient, usually a protein of some sort. Chicken curries are ubiquitous, followed by those made with red meat or seafood. But sometimes, you do not want to spend all that extra time tending to a pot of curry, waiting for the meat to get tender. Enter egg curry.

Popular in Kerala, a state on the southwestern coast of India, egg curries are often made of boiled eggs served in a curry-spiced sauce. There are also styles of egg curry in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean, variations on the theme brought over by centuries of South Asian migration.