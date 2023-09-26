How Long Does It Take To Cook Potato Wedges In The Air Fryer?

Homemade potato wedges are as easy as washing and slicing a potato. Cutting the potato wedges into the proper shape is the hardest part of this dish, but there's an easy way to make sure each wedge is a relatively even size. Just cut each potato in half lengthwise, then cut the half in half the same way. Then cut each quarter into as many slices as you need until you have half-inch wedges. From each potato, you can get about 12 fries.

One optional step is to soak the potatoes for a short amount of time after cutting them. The water will absorb some of the potato's natural starchiness, leading to crispier, crunchier fries. A 20- to 30-minute soak will do the trick; just be sure to thoroughly drain and dry the fries after.

Then, coat the wedges in oil and season them with salt and pepper. Save the extra seasonings for after the first 20 minutes of cooking; for now, just the basics will do.