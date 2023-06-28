What Everyone Should Know To Become A Deglazing Pro

If you're an avid watcher of cooking shows, "deglazing" should sound familiar. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean you know what it is. It sounds like a technique requiring formal training or at least lots of experience in the kitchen, but it's pretty simple. All it takes is cooking your favorite proteins, vegetables, and spices in a pan, and then you'll be deglazing like a pro in no time.

Deglazing simply means "to add liquid to the cooking juices and small pieces of food in a pan in which something has been cooked, in order to make a sauce." French terminology has a name for those bits of food stuck to the pan: "fond," which translates to "base" in English. This is important to remember next time you almost forget to splash liquid onto those little nuggets before scraping them up. Those morsels are necessary for a terrific sauce since they pack in a bunch of flavors. So, you should be fond of your base.

"A lot of people think it's only worth deglazing if you're making a pan sauce," as Adrienne Cheatham – chef at the Institute of Culinary Education — told Yahoo, "but even if you're just searing chicken, it's worth deglazing, because otherwise, you're leaving so much flavor behind."