The Marinara Sauce Hack For A Lightning-Fast Minestrone

If you have a bunch of leftover vegetables that don't equate to enough for a full salad, turning them into a soup may just be the perfect use for them. Minestrone is a soup that's packed full of vegetables, and is easily customizable to use up whatever you have on hand. Plus, it can easily be made entirely vegan if you're cooking for those who prefer to eat plant based. When you're making homemade tomato minestrone soup, there's an even easier way to whip up the soup quickly and easily. While some recipes call for tomato paste, you can use some marinara sauce leftover from your last pasta night to achieve an even better flavor for your soup.

All you'll need to do to make the base of the soup is mix half a jar of marinara sauce with an equal amount of your desired broth or stock. Once the sauce has been thinned out, add it into your saucepan to allow it to heat up.